Tue September 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan
Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC
Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II
Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended
Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed
Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy
Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan

Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan
Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Sports

AFP
September 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Can Indonesia host Olympics?

JAKARTA: An Indonesian bid to host the 2032 Olympics would have been laughed off just a few weeks ago, but a smooth Asian Games may just have put it in the frame to host the world’s biggest multi-sports event.

No Southeast Asian country has talked seriously about holding the Summer Games, meaning that even a bid would be another major step forward for a region enjoying rising economic fortunes.

Indonesia’s confidence comes from successfully staging the 2018 Asian Games, a giant event with 40 sports and 17,000 athletes and officials held in the capital Jakarta and Palembang, a port city on Sumatra island.

Despite concerns about infrastructure, terrorism, pollution and traffic, the venues were delivered on time and most events passed off without incident, save some problems with ticketing. President Joko Widodo probably had one eye on next year’s election when he announced his intentions for 2032, but the move has been welcomed in Indonesia — and by Olympics chief Thomas Bach. “You can see the ingredients are there, you see a young, enthusiastic nation,” said Bach in Jakarta, where he held talks with Widodo and attended Sunday’s closing ceremony.

“Passionate about sports, working with high efficiency in the organisation... so, I think it will be a very strong candidature.”Part of Bach’s enthusiasm may stem from the fact that the number of candidate cities has been shrinking, mainly because of the Games’ multi-billion-dollar price tag.

Last September, Paris and Los Angeles were named as hosts of the 2024 and 2028 Olympics in a double announcement, a move to lock in two high-profile cities while they were still available.

Already Asia’s fifth-largest economy, Indonesia is the world’s fourth-most populated country with about 261 million people spread across a sprawling, tropical archipelago.But it could face some heavyweight competition: bids for 2032 have also been discussed in Germany, India, China and Australia. The winner is scheduled to be announced in 2025.

Tommy Apriantono, a sport science lecturer at the Institute of Technology Bandung, one of Indonesia’s top universities, said the nation would have to pull out all the stops for an Olympic bid. “We have successfully hosted the Asian Games despite all the shortcomings. I think Indonesia is good enough, it’s worth (bidding)... but we have to really prepare for it,” he told AFP. “Now we have experience with the Asian Games... (but) the Olympics is different, there are more participants and the pressure is bigger.”

Apriantono said holding the Olympics was a chance for Indonesia to step into a new era in the mould of Tokyo 1964, when Japan unveiled infrastructure including the “Shinkansen” bullet train.

“This is Indonesia’s chance to be among the world’s top countries,” he added. Budiarto Shambazy, a prominent journalist for the Kompas newspaper, said Indonesia’s bid was “very realistic”.

“At the moment this is only the statement of the president but I think it’s already enough to lay down the next steps to appoint those who would be responsible in this bidding process,” he said. Indonesia will certainly need its best personnel involved, which could prove a problem in at least one case. Erick Thohir, the media mogul and Inter Milan president who headed the Asian Games organising committee, has already ruled out playing the same role for 2032, saying he would be retired by then.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive
New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations

New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations
Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence

Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence
Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Photos & Videos

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first
‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years

‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’
WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father