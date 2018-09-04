Root lauds Moeen’s performance

LONDON: England captain Joe Root praised Moeen Ali for the best he has bowled at international level after the offspinner helped secure the series victory against India.Moeen, who was named Man of the Match, took four wickets in the second innings, including the key scalp of Virat Kohli to break a threatening century stand with Ajinkya Rahane, to follow his five-wicket haul on the second day which kept England in the match.