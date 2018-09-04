World’s leading players to feature in CAS Squash

ISLAMABAD: Circuit’s leading players, led by World No 20 Leo Au (Hong Kong), would be seen in action in the $ 30,000 Chief of Air Staff (CAS) International Squash that springs into action at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex from September 10.

Sponsored by Serena Hotels, the event is one of the premier tournaments Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is to host this season. Players from leading squash playing countries including Austria, Egypt, Hong Kong, Iran, Malaysia, Netherland and Thailand are to compete in the event.

“We are to host almost 18 international events this year. Barring DG Rangers Squash that is yet to be finalized all other including Pakistan Open are very much on cards,” Group Captain (rtd) Aftab Qureshi, Director Academies PSF said at a press briefing.

Leo Au (Hong Kong) who has been traveling and competing in Pakistan circuit regularly would be seeded No 1 for the event followed by Nafizwan Adnan (Malaysia). Egyptian Karim Ali Fathi and Omar Abdel Meguid are seeded three and four. The draws also included Muhammad Reda and Karim Al Hammamy both from Egypt.

“Professional Squash Association (PSA) has already granted permission to Pakistan to hold bigger events. CAS Open is one such event,” Qureshi who was accompanied by Group Captain Naushairwan Khan (Director Sports PAF) said.

The PSF has given wild card to talented youngster Abbas Zeb and veteran squash player Aamir Atlas who is on comeback trail.Asem Khan who is one of the leading Pakistan players these days would carry Pakistan campaign in the event alongwith Tayyab Aslam.

However, all eyes would be focused on Aamir as it is yet to be known whether he would be in a position to revive his old glory. Aamir will be seen in action against local lad Ahsan Ayaz in the first round.

“Every effort is being made to bring the best out of youngsters. However, it is up to players to train harder, devote more time to their training and focus on their improvement,” former British Open champion Qamar Zaman who was also present on the occasion said.

Experience Farhan Mehboob has a tough first round match against youngster Israr in the first round of the Open.Parallel to CAS Open, women event carrying prize money US$ 10,000 will also be contested. Besides top ranked Pakistani players, a good number of women players from Austria, Egypt, Hong Kong, Iran, Malaysia, Netherland and Thailand would also be seen in action.

Egyptian world No 31 Rowan Elaraby has been seeded No 1 in the event with her country fellow Nada Abbas seeded No 2 for the event.Hussain Odhwani, Director Marketing Serena who was also present on the occasion said that his Hotel has always supported sports. “We are willing to do even more for sports promotion in the country.”