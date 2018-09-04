Waseem Akram lauds Safe City project

LAHORE: Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team Waseem Akram visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority headquarters here on Monday. The Chief Operating Officer took the guest to various sections of the authority and briefed him about the project’s key role in bringing back international cricket to Pakistan. Chief administrative officer told the guest that average age of officers working in the project was 24 years who were inducted on merit. Expressing his views, Waseem Akram said that Punjab Safe City Authority was the best project of Pakistan with reference to security, surveillance and traffic management. He also participated in a live programme on Safe City Radio FM 88.6. The cricketer was presented a souvenir and a special cap.