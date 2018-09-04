Tue September 04, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2018

Governor says he will act as bridge between federal govt, businessmen

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that he will act as a bridge between the federal government and the business community for economic and industrial development of the country.

He stated this on Monday as he met at the Governor House a delegation comprising industrialists and businessmen led by SM Muneer. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that industrialists served as the backbone for the economy of any country. He said that the role of businessmen and industrialists in the economic development and progress of the country could never be forgotten or underestimated.

Ismail remarked that the industrialists had played a central role in strengthening the economy of the country. He said that the federal government would continue to provide utmost assistance for the revival of industrial activities in the province as investment and industrialisation were both very vital for strengthening the national economy.

He said that proposals of the business community would be fully considered by the federal government for defining its new economic policies. The governor said that the new federal government would take steps on a preferential basis for resolving the problems and hardships of businessmen and industrialists.

Speaking on the occasion, SM Muneer said that the industrialists and businessmen had great expectations from the new government as they expected that the government would take the due steps for the revival of industrial activities, increasing the volume of trade, and for the promotion of business activities in the province.

He said that acts of the government in this regard would prove quite meaningful for the revival of industries and for further promotion of trade and business activities in the country. The meeting between the governor and the business delegation also took into consideration the obligations of traders and businessmen, the role businessmen could play in adopting new economic policies of the country, the revival of industries, promotion of exports, development of different trade sectors, and ending unemployment and poverty in the country.

