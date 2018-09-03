Mon September 03, 2018
Islamabad

September 3, 2018

NAB committed to ‘Accountability for All’ policy

Islamabad : Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB has said that NAB has committed to nab corrupt, proclaimed offenders and absconders with iron hands as NAB has adopted policy of seeing case not face to nab corrupt as per NAB’s ‘Accountability of All’ policy, says a press release.

He said that the year 2017 was the year of rejuvenation of NAB in order to inquire/investigate corruption cases on merit without any fear and favour. He said that NAB has rationalised its workload and timelines have been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10 months. In order to ensure uniformity and standardisation, the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for investigation officers (IOs) in vogue were reviewed and revised after a gap of 10 years in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a system of CIT comprising of Director, Additional Director, Investigation Officer and a Senior Legal Counsel has been put in place. This has not only lending quality to the work but also ensuring that no single individual can influence the official proceedings of NAB.

He said that he implementation of enforcement measures and prosecution matters are being monitored in NAB through daily, weekly and monthly reports and inspections. He said that NAB is committed with the realization that eradication of corruption as its performance is considered as record achievement with overall convictions of 77 per cent.

The NAB chairman directed all DGs of Regional Bureaus to ensure self-respect of all the complainants and respond to all the complaints expeditiously as per law and no leniency will be tolerated at any cost.

The NAB chairman said that corruption is mother of all evils which is major hurdle in the development and prosperity of the country. NAB has recovered Rs296 from corrupt and deposited in national exchequer. He said that NAB is determined to recover looted money from corrupt by utilizing all its resources as NAB is absolutely committed for corruption free Pakistan.

