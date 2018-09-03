Health insurance scheme extended to whole Punjab province

LAHORE: Punjab Specialised Healthcare Department has approved in principle the extension of the health insurance scheme to the remaining 19 districts of the province.

According to a hand out issued here on Sunday, it was approved in a meeting chaired by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. Specialised Healthcare Department Secretary Capt (R) Saqib Zafar, Additional Secretary (Tech) Dr Salman and others were also present.

Punjab Health Insurance Management Company (PHIMC) chief executive officer briefed the meeting on the programme. The minister said that under the health insurance scheme low-income people would be provided with health cover. This programme was initially launched in four districts of the province and then extended to further 13 districts. Now the remaining 19 districts will be covered by the programme.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid directed that file work regarding the health insurance might be completed as early as possible to get formal approval from the Punjab Cabinet. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar wanted to see Punjab as role model in the health sector. She directed the officers concerned to work with missionary zeal To achieve the targets.