Eight of a family die in Sehwan van-truck collision

SEHWAN: Eight members of a family were killed and two injured in a collision between a van and a truck near Sehwan. According to police, a van, destined for Karachi from Sehwan, collided with a truck due to speeding killing eight passengers and injuring two others who had been shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

Police said that the passengers of the van were residents of Malir. The bodies have been shifted to Karachi early in the morning. Following the offering of their Namaz- e- Janaza, they were laid to rest in the Malir graveyard.