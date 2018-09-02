Tree plantation campaign launched

PESHAWAR: The Emergency Rescue Services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday launched a tree plantation campaign.



Director General Rescue 1122 services Dr Khateer Ahmad formally launched the drive by planting a sapling at the provincial headquarters of services.

The tree plantation campaign was started on the directives of chief secretary as part of the provincial tree plantation drive to grow more trees.

Dr Khateer Ahmad said the officials of Rescue 1122 services would take active part in the campaign, adding directives had been issued to all the district offices of the services to plant sapling.

He said that planting trees was a national duty and continuous charity and all should take part in the good initiative.