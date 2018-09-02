Sun September 02, 2018
Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan

War to the knife

Remember the missing

Exercising for peace

Ali Raza Abidi resigns from basic membership of MQM-P

Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC

Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan

'IGP, RPO didn't ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka'

PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council

GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

REUTERS
September 2, 2018

Oil slips

Singapore : Oil prices dipped on concerns that the trade war between the United States and China could intensify, although looming U.S. sanctions against Iran´s oil exports and falling Venezuelan output prevented bigger falls.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $77.64 per barrel at 0654 GMT, down 13 cents from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were unchanged at $70.25 a barrel.

Analysts cautioned that trade disputes between the United States and other major economies, especially China and the European Union, could start to drag on economic growth and, by extension, fuel demand.

"You have to wonder if it (crude) can sustain these prices in a world where President Trump doubles down on his battle with the EU and China at the same time," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at futures brokerage AxiTrader.

