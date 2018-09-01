PM concerned over lack of basic facilities in some Karachi areas

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he is fully aware of the issues being faced by the residents of Karachi and his government would extend full support to resolve them.

The premier stated this as he met newly-appointed Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad, according to a handout issued by the Sindh Governor House on Friday.

The PM said it was a matter of grave concern that residents of certain parts of an important city like Karachi had been living without the basic necessities of life. Karachi has always played an important role in the strengthening and development of the national economy, Khan said, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s federal government would extend its utmost support to further improve law and order and resolve the citizens’ issues.

Governor Ismail expressed gratitude to the PM for reposing full confidence in him by bestowing him responsibilities of the most important and coveted constitutional position in the province.

Ismail took oath as governor on August 27. Ismail was also present when a delegation of the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan met the PM at the Prime Minister House later in the day.

The delegation comprised Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Dr Faroogh Naseem, Aminul Haq, Kanwar Naveed Jamil, Nasreen Jalil and Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar. In the meeting, PM Khan was assisted by Ismail and the PM’s special aide Naeemul Haque.

Current political issues, upcoming elections for president, issues of Sindh province in general, and that of Karachi and Hyderabad in particular were discussed in the meeting. The PM assured the MQM delegation that the federal government would provide its full support for resolving problems being faced by the residents of Karachi and Hyderabad.

It should be noted that around a fortnight has passed since Imran Khan took oath as the new PM, but he is yet to visit Karachi to pay homage to the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, at his mausoleum. Political quarters have been expressed serious concerns over the delay in the PM’s maiden visit to Karachi after assuming office.