PPP to oppose privatisation of national assets: Bilawal

SUKKUR: The PPP Chairman, MNA Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has said he will strongly oppose the federal government’s policy to privatise the national assets.

Addressing the party workers of NA-200 on Friday in Naudero, said the PPP will not tolerate any discrimination by the Imran Khan government, saying he is determined to secure the rights of the provinces from the central government.

He congratulated the people of Sindh and promised that he would not only provide them jobs but would also address all of their issues. The PPP chairperson said he wants to see women and youths empowered and pledged to make sincere efforts towards that end. He said the PPP has struggled since the time of ZA Bhutto for the rights of the people.

The PPP chairperson said conspiracies are being hatched against the 1973 Constitution but they would defend it and fight against the anti-democratic forces. Bilawal said in the general elections, efforts were made to defeat the PPP candidates but the people of Sindh instead gave an impressive mandate to the party.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Nisar Khohro, Sohail Anwar Sial and other leaders were also present on the occasion.