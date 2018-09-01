Pakistan stands by Iran on N-issue, Imran tells Zarif

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday received Javad Zarif, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who conveyed to him the greetings and best wishes of the people and leadership of Iran on assuming the office.

Zarif said that Teheran wished continued progress and prosperity to the people of Pakistan. He also delivered a message of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, inviting the prime minister to the upcoming Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) summit in Iran, in October 2018. Both Pakistan and Iran are members of the organisation. Iran currently holds the chair of the organization.

Welcoming the foreign minister, the prime minister thanked the Iranian Supreme Leader’s support for the Kashmiris struggle for self-determination as well as for the manner in which the Pakistan Independence Day was celebrated in Iran.

He said Pakistan stood by Iran on the issue of nuclear technology. Imran thanked the foreign minister for his sincere wishes. Recalling his recent telephonic conversation with President Rouhani, Khan said Pakistan and Iran are connected by inseparable bonds of historic, religious and cultural affinities.

He added during his tenure, Pakistan would make all efforts to cement these relations in various areas to the benefit of both the countries. He also emphasised on restoring peace and stability in the region. As land bridges between economically resource-rich regions, together with other regional partners, Pakistan and Iran remained the key to growth and prosperity in the region through enhancing connectivity and promoting people-to-people linkages, he said. The Iranian foreign minister had arrived in Islamabad on Thursday for the visit.

Referring to cancellation of Dutch blasphemous caricatures competition following the Government of Pakistan’s strong condemnation and protest, the prime minister underlined the need for the Muslim countries to confront Islamophobia with one voice. “The love and respect of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), is part of every Muslim’s faith and no one could be allowed to disrespect it,” he added.

Later, Kazuyuki Nakane, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Imran Khan. He congratulated him on the election victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and assuming the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. He also conveyed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s commitment to work closely with PM Khan. The prime minister welcomed the State Minister for Foreign Affairs on his visit to Pakistan. He recalled the decades-long relations between Pakistan and Japan. He conveyed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing bilateral economic cooperation through facilitating Japanese businesses. The bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest were discussed. Avenues of multi-faceted cooperation between the two sides were discussed, including cooperation in education and health sectors as well as skill enhancement of the youth. Both the sides expressed firm resolve to increase interaction between the two countries. The Japanese Minister of State expressed the strong desire of the government of Japan to strengthen the existing friendly relations between the two countries based on long history of economic and development cooperation.

The prime minister expressed the desire to work closely with Japan to expand bilateral cooperation in all areas, particularly in trade, investment, economic and human development. He recalled that JETRO in its 2018 report has recognised Pakistan as one of the top friendly destinations for Japanese investment. He also acknowledged the role of economic assistance provided by Japan in social sector projects. He said the human resource development is a priority of his government. Pakistan sought support in the education sector, science, technological cooperation and vocational training. Imran also extended invitation to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to visit Pakistan.