Fri August 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest

After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest
A return to Gandhi for the Congress

A return to Gandhi for the Congress
The old man’s Pakistan

The old man’s Pakistan
Going the way of China

Going the way of China
Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan
CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case

CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case
Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad

Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad
CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push

CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push
Pak-Iran talks focus on regional peace

Pak-Iran talks focus on regional peace
Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Sports

A
Agencies
August 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

BD receives Shakib boost for Asia Cup

DHAKA: The uncertainty around Shakib Al Hasan’s availability for the Asia Cup was quashed on Thursday when the Bangladesh Cricket Board included him in the 15-member squad.

There were speculations surrounding the star all-rounder who was expected to undergo a surgery on his injured finger during the same time as the multi-team tournament, but it now looks like that the surgery has been postponed.

The animosity had heightened when board president Nazmul Hasan openly questioned Shakib’s decision to undergo the surgery during the Asia Cup. Later, Nazmul reversed his stance and left the decision to the star all-rounder. Shakib had sustained the injury during the tri-nation series involving Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in Bangladesh earlier this year.

Mashrafe Mortaza, who charmingly turned the fortunes around for Bangladesh in the ODI series of the West Indies tour after they had been ruthlessly smashed in the preceding Test series, will look to carry the good form into the Asia Cup, a tournament where they have reached the finals two out of the last three times.

Bangladesh made three changes to the squad that defeated the Windies 2-1 in the recently concluded ODI series. It is being speculated that all-rounder Sabbir Rahman has been dropped on disciplinary grounds after he landed himself in hot water for allegedly abusing a fan on social media. They have also left Anamul Haque and Abu Jayed out. Anamul’s form ditched him in the three-match series where he returned only 33 runs.

The other notable inclusion is of Ariful Haque who will line up to make his first ODI appearance. He was a part of the T20I unit that defeated the hosts Windies 2-1.Bangladesh will kick-start their campaign on the first day of the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka on September 15.

Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Nazmul Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Haider Rony.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Juhi Chawla in Karachi
Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!