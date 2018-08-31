Event management business with huge demand booming in Pakistan

Islamabad : With the increasing status-conscious consumers’ demand, event management Business is surprisingly booming in the major cities of Pakistan with their attractive packages, as modern citizens feels the need to go out more often, throw big birthday and farewell parties, bridal and baby showers and so on.

A report aired by a private news channel said, over the past couple of years, the event management industry has witnessed huge growth in country, where event planning is becoming a lucrative career path for Youngsters.

According to Young event organizers, event decorating and catering business rapidly expanding industry, such services cater to all sorts of events from Weddings to Birthdays to Corporate Events.

To make memories well cherished and remembered all throughout the lifetime, for this purpose, People are eager to spend a certain amount of money in order to make it a successful, well organized and blissful event, event management and decorators a young entrepreneur Sana Javed said.

There are many wedding planners in Islamabad who work as a team, these event organizers use different backgrounds, colours, fabrics and themes so as to deliver a unique and aesthetic touch to the entire event.

Apart from decoration they even arrange for the power supplies, weather management, food and decoration of stages where rituals of marriage occur, she informed.

An event management, decorating & catering company or specialist Zia Lukman said, event management is a career full of opportunities showcase creative, it is a form of advertising which is glamorous and thrilling, he said.

He is also expected to not just ensure food availability, but also know how to make the event attractive, said, adding, for example a wedding requires working with the entire theme or color scheme of the event including stage setup and decor, background props, entrance, reception, seating arrangement etc.

Another Young Female Organizer Sobia Shafiq said, Career in event management has turned up as one of the most profitable opportunity.

There is a huge growth in the number of companies/individuals organizing and hosting events in Pakistan.

An Organizer Musa Ismail said recently I started a new Business and it’s called Hello Events, the inspiration to start this business was providing complete all in one package to customers who are getting married soon and looking for wedding related vendors.

"We are providing complete package for Wedding events, Birthday events and also corporate events as we have very strong relationship with all the related vendors such as florists, Sound and lights, Photographers and related professionals", he added.

Ahmad Noman said, the over busy schedules of not only the upper strata of society but also the burgeoning middle class, render them with very little time to make arrangements for special occasions that consume lots of time and require meticulous planning.

He further said events could range from concerts, fashion shows, press conferences, star nights, product launches, annual day celebrations, promotions, jubilee celebrations and television based events to farewells, wedding or parties.

Large-scale, outdoor, open-to-the-public events have become an access specialty in recent years, management says.

"The most striking and positive trend we are seeing is that clients now have a longer booking window," they say.

"We have more business booked for 2018 already on the books than in previous years, which is indicative of a renewed confidence in the economy and overall meeting-industry buy trend.

Experts said, due to this wide range of employment opportunities, event planning professionals can work in a variety of industries.

Employers who hire event planners include resorts, corporations, government agencies, sports clubs, trade show management firms, political parties, religious organizations, hotels, convention centers, and, they added.

Social media has a massive impact on the events industry due to details being updated and published for events to increase individual awareness of events running, Business Industry claimed.