51pc Pakistanis believe news channels shouldn’t be influenced by govt: poll

ISLAMABAD: According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup and Gilani Pakistan, more than five in 10 Pakistanis (51 percent) believe that it is very important that news channels are not influenced by the government.A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “How important do you think it is that news channels should not be influenced by the government.”

To answer this question, 51 percent believed it is very important, 28 percent believed that news channels should not be influenced by the government is somewhat important, 10 percent respondents believed it is not very important, while 6 percent believed that it was not important at all, while 5 percent did not know or did not wish to respond.

The study was released by Gilani Research Foundation and carried out by Gallup Gilani Pakistan, the Pakistani affiliate of Gallup International.

The recent survey was carried out among a sample of 1,546 men and women in rural and urban areas of all four provinces of the country. Error margin is estimated to be approximately 2 to 3 percent.