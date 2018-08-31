Pak squash team in Asian Games semis

KARACHI: Pakistan men’s squash team reached the semi-finals of the team event in Asian Games on Thursday. Fourth seeds Pakistan beat fifth seeds Korea 3-0 in the last group match to claim the second position in the Group A.

They will face Malaysia in the semi-final.

Asim Khan beat Youngjo Ko 11-8, 12-10, 10-12, 11-8; Tayyab Aslam defeated Seungtaek Lee 11-1, 11-5, 11-8; and Israr Ahmad won against Nyeon Ho Lee 11-5, 11-4, 11-8.

In the women’s event, however, ninth seeds Pakistan were beaten by eighth seeds Philippines 1-2 in the last group match.

Faiza Zafar lost to Jemyca Aribado 11-6, 11-7, 11-6 in 44 minutes; Riffat Khan defeated Yvonne Alyssa Dalida 11-8, 4-11, 11-7, 3-11, 11-13 in 40 minutes; but Amna Fayyaz failed against Regina Borromeo 11-9, 11-8, 11-8 in 23 minutes.

Pakistan stood last (fifth) in the group A, having lost all their four matches.

In volleyball, Pakistan beat China 3-2 (17-25, 28-26, 28-30, 25-19, 18-16) in the semi-finals for 7 to 10 positions.

Pakistan opened the first set with Jehan Murad’s serve on which China took advantage and scored their first point on spike.

The first goal from Pakistan was scored by Aimal Khan.

China closed the first set on 25-17.

Pakistan wrapped the second set on a close call of 28-26.

China won the third set 30-28.

Pakistan won the fourth set 25-19 and the fifth set 18-16.

Aimal Khan was the top-scorer with 88 points. He was well supported by Muneer Khan (51) and Jehan Murad (48).

Pakistan had already won against Mongolia and India.

In athletics, Maria Maratab did not start her competition in women’s triple jump category.

In the final of men’s 4x400 meter relay, Pakistan finished last with the timing of 3:08.87 minutes.

In baseball, Pakistan beat Indonesia 10-2 in a consolation round match. Pakistan will face Hong Kong on Friday (today).

In bridge, the pair of Farrukh Liaquat and Gulzar Ahmed scored 470 points in the first semi-final of men’s competitions.

In the semi-final two, they scored 744 points.

In rugby sevens, Thailand beat Pakistan 43-0 in a group match. Pakistan also lost to Hong Kong 5-64.

In sepak-takraw, Nepal defeated Pakistan 2-0 in a group match.

In table tennis, Asim Qureshi got walkover in his match against M Bima Abdi of Indonesia in the first round of men’s singles.

He lost his second round match against Sharath Kamal of India 0-4 (4-11, 8-11, 7-11, 5-11).

Mohammad Rameez lost to Mohammad Abdul of Qatar 1-4 in the first round of men’s singles.

Aisha Iqbal won against Aia Mohammed of Qatar 4-3 (11-2, 10-12, 11-8, 11-7, 6-11) in the first round of women’s singles.

But she lost her second match to Tianwei Feng of Singapore 0-4 (5-11, 2-11, 2-11, 5-11) in the second round.

Fatima Khan was beaten by Ishara Maduran of Sri Lanka 0-4 (8-11, 2-11, 8-11, 5-11) in the first round of women’s singles.