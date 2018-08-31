Powerless in Dadu

This refers to the letter ‘Lights out’ by Mian Shiraz (Aug 28). The writer raised concerns about the electricity crisis which is undoubtedly one of the major problems faced by the country. The previous government, had promised to put an end to the energy crisis when it assumed public office. But the situation hasn’t improved during the last five years. Like Peshawar, Dadu is also experiencing the acute problem of energy shortage. Prolonged loadshedding coupled with low voltage make it difficult for people to carry out their daily chores. The newly elected government must look into this matter on an urgent basis. In addition, the uninterrupted supply of energy should be ensured so that people can live a comfortable life.

Assad Ali Baloch

Dadu,