Unicef team meets health minister

Islamabad : Improving the nutritional status of mothers, adolescent girls, and children is one of the top priorities of the government and work has been initiated in earnest in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.

Minister for National Health Services Aamir Mehmood Kiyani made these remarks during an interaction with a high-level UNICEF delegation led by Deputy Executive Director of UNICEF-New York Shahida Azfar, and comprising UNICEF Regional Director Gean Gough and other senior officials. The Unicef team called on the Minister here Wednesday.

The meeting featured a discussion on numerous issues including nutrition, enhancing coverage of the Expanded Programme on Immunization and polio eradication, combating pneumonia and diarrhea, and providing safe drinking water.

Shahida Azfar appreciated the government’s commitment towards health and the need to rid Pakistan of polio.