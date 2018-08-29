Wed August 29, 2018
AFP
August 29, 2018

India to target Bairstow’s broken finger

LONDON: India’s pace attack will target Jonny Bairstow should he defy a broken finger to bat in the fourth Test, according to seamer Mohammed Shami.

Wicket-keeper Bairstow injured the middle finger on his left hand fielding a James Anderson delivery during England’s Third Test defeat at Trent Bridge last week as India reduced the home side’s lead in the series to 2-1.

“When you see that a batsman has a weakness and he feels uncomfortable in some way, you’d prefer to work on that aspect,” said Shami.“It’s not just me - any fast bowler will want to target his weak zone - so we will definitely look at that.”

However, Bairstow remains keen not only to potentially play as a specialist batsman, but also keep hold of the gloves instead of handing over responsibility behind the stumps to Jos Buttler.

England have a ready-made replacement in Buttler, who took over from Bairstow after the Yorkshireman was injured in the 203-run defeat in Nottingham. “You obviously want to play, so If I’m not able to keep wicket then I would like to think I’ll be a specialist batsman,” added Bairstow.

“But at the same time I’m desperate to try and keep my place as the wicket-keeper.“I’m very, very keen to keep my spot as the wicket-keeper — because I would like to think it’s gone pretty well over the last 38/39 Test matches that I’ve been keeping for England.” The fourth Test of the five-match series begins on Thursday.

