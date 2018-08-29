Female lawmakers to be engaged on women’s rights

Islamabad : The National Commission on Status on Women will interact with women lawmakers to learn about their plans for women's development and empowerment.

NCSW chairperson Khawar Mumtaz told reporters here on Tuesday that the commission was tasked with protecting the women's rights enshrined in the Constitution and law.

She said the main purpose to hold sessions with woman lawmakers elected on reserved or general seats was to know about their interest and goals for resolution of the women's issues and then formulate a framework for their training.

"Our main focus is to make women lawmakers aware of the fundamental rights of women and the importance of their empowerment besides supporting and building on their work," she said.

The NCSW chairperson said the commission was also committed to the development of rural women and their economic progress through empowerment.

She said the NCSW was striving to fulfil the promise of a life of dignity and justice to Pakistani women.

"Our mandate is to address the issues that adversely affect the lives of women by reviewing and analysing the laws and policies and consequently formulating recommendations through dialogue and research to enable them to hold a position of equity. The discrimination expressed in social issues is to be eliminated for a life of fulfilment."

She said the State and Constitution safeguarded women’s rights and that it's the implementation and practice that ignored the justice that was due.

"The NCSW's basic concern is to create awareness at all levels and in all section of society. The contemporary issues of life demand a sensible understanding. This could be achieved by accepting rather than negating the realities. The Commission endeavours to resolve this conflict of myth and reality."

She said women rights were not something specific or alien, they were instead human rights as enshrined in the local value system.