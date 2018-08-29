Agreement with CBC to provide desalinated water suggested

The Sindh government on Tuesday expressed willingness to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) shortly with the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) to provide water to its residents from the proposed desalination plant to be installed by the government.

The government’s intent to sign an MoU to provide water from the proposed plant to DHA and Clifton residents is contained in a report prepared by the committee formed by the Sindh cabinet in its inaugural meeting last week, stated a press release issued.

The three-member committee formed to look into the possibility of installing a desalination plant at the Karachi coastline to overcome the acute shortage of water in DHA and Clifton comprises Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, Advisor to CM on Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Women Development Minister Shehla Raza.

The committee has submitted its report, which states that the members met with CBC Vice President Aziz Suharwardy on August 25 and informed him of the Sindh government’s desire to address the water needs of Karachi and in particular the areas falling under the jurisdiction of CBC by establishing a desalination plant or plants.

Suharwardy informed the cabinet’s committee that the CBC areas require 13 million gallons per day (MGD) and under the current circumstances it cannot meet the demand alone or even with the assistance of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB).

According to the press release, the committee members then enquired if CBC would be willing to enter into a Bulk Water Purchase Agreement for 13 MGD to be produced through desalination of seawater.

Suharwardy, on behalf of the CBC, expressed the intent to enter into such an agreement, subject to codal formalities. In their report, the committee members noted that CBC’s water requirement is 13 MGD and it was willing to enter an agreement with the Sindh government for the purchase of water from a proposed desalination plant.

The committee proposed that an MoU be signed with the CBC with definitive and strict timelines so that expeditious relief to citizens can be ensured. The committee was also of the view that if the agreement materialises and CBC’s complete water needs are met by supply from the proposed plant, then, river water already being supplied to CBC may be used for the benefit of other areas of the city.

Earlier on Monday, in a meeting with KWSB officials, LG Minister Ghani had said that it would take time to complete the K-IV bulk water supply scheme for Karachi. He added the Sindh government was considering the installation of a desalination plant through public-private partnership to convert seawater into drinking water. Ghani said the citizens of Karachi were not getting enough water to meet their requirements and a desalination plant could overcome the water shortage.