Tue August 28, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2018

SAFF Cup football camp in full swing

LAHORE: National football camp for SAFF Cup is in full swing at City Sports Complex, Lahore. Brazilian Coach Jose Antonio Nogueira and trainer Jose Roberto Portilla along with PFF supporting coaching staff are working hard to improve the techniques and fitness level of the participants. Regular training sessions and match practice is part of the camp schedule, With the help of the young coaches and assistant staff, Jose Antonio Nogueira and Jose Roberto Portilla are also preparing players’ data to address the weaknesses well before international events. SAFF Cup will kick start in Bangladesh from 4th of September while ending on 15th of the same month. Pakistan, placed in Group A, will play against Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan on 4, 6 and 8 September respectively.

Players participating in the camp are: Umer Hayat, Osman Mohkam, Naveed Ahmed, Faisal Iqbal, Shahbaz Younas, Mehdi Hassan, Mohsin Ali, Bilawal Ur Rehman, M Ahmed, Adeel Ali, M Riaz, Yousaf Ahmed, Ahmed Faheem, Saadullah, Mehmood Khan, Zain Ul Abdeen, Saddam Hussain, M Adil, Shohail Khan, Mansoor, Arslan Ali, Umair Ali, Murtaza Hussain, M Bilal and Goal Keepers Saqib Hanif, Ahsanullah, Abdul Basit. President PFF Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat said Pakistan team performance in the Asian games was encouraging, National players were participating for the first time after a long break and did well, next assignments will provide more opportunities and players would improve their game.

