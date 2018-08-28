Punjab U-15 Boys Football from 31st

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP), under the directives of Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan, is organizing Punjab U-15 Boys Football Cup at Punjab Football Stadium, Nishtar Park Sports Complex from August 31 to September 4, 2018. The championship will be held with the collaboration of Punjab Football Association (PbFA) under the approved FIFA rules. The 15-year old players are eligible to participate in the championship. The participating players must be resident of their respective divisions. Departmental players are not allowed to feature in the event. Divisional Sports Officers of Punjab have been asked to send their respective teams selected by the representatives of District Football Associations for participation in the Punjab U-15 Boys Football Cup.