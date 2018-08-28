‘E-Rozgaar Programme’ receives 12,488 applications

LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Youth Affairs, Sports, Archeology & Tourism (YASAT)’s joint project, “E-Rozgaar Programme” invited applications for the third phase for freelancing training programme in technical, non-technical and creative design areas to transform Pakistan into a knowledge economy making IT the top contributor to Pakistan’s exports and by empowering the jobless educated youth.

For the third cycle, a number of 12,488 applications have been received, which include 7,744 male and 4,684 female applicants. Currently 23 such centres are operational across the province of the Punjab in various universities and educational institutions duly equipped with labs; among these centres three are dedicated for females, which were started in mid-2017 while 3,584 graduates have passed out, including 1,590 females and 3,584 males who have earned foreign exchange to the tune of Rs41,182,000. For current cycle, 2,208 applicants have been enrolled while for all phases so far 65,390 applications have been received.

Pakistan being the World’s 6th largest country, having the best faculties and remarkable resources, better than many institutions around the globe, possesses excellent youth potential to move forward and to grab the economic opportunities through freelancing under the e-Rozgaar programme. Dr Umar Saif, founding Vice-Chancellor of Information Technology University (ITU) and PITB Chairman, was of the view that the programme empowered the youth to create jobs for themselves in technical, non-technical and creative areas rather than seeking for it. In freelancing Pakistan stood third among the World community by earning around US $1 billion.

OPC: A spokesman for Punjab government has termed the news item regarding dissolution of Overseas Pakistani Commission Punjab as totally baseless. The spokesman stated that Overseas Pakistani Commission Punjab would remain operational in the same building and it will be made more active while keeping in view the suggestions of nominated Governor Muhammad Sarwer. The spokesman said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had also directed to make Overseas Pakistani Commission Punjab more vibrant and active. The spokesman mentioned that Overseas Pakistani Commission was playing an active role in solving overseas Pakistani’s problems.