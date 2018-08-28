Representation in advisory bodies urged

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has invited the attention of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the need for inclusion of sector representatives in all the advisory bodies of the state by virtue of it being the majority sector, a statement said on Monday.

The inclusion is a must for full proof support policies and economic growth on fast track basis. Unisame President Zulfikar Thaver said that the micro to medium sized sector (MSME) is the majority sector and comprises farmers, traders, manufacturers and services providers. It also includes the hawkers and home-based units.

It has a huge vote bank and part and parcel of voters who elect parliamentarians, he said, adding that it is; therefore, necessary to have their representative in the advisory bodies of the government and the private and public sector institutions. Any policy made without the consensus of the MSME sector would be devoid of popular consent and it would be wise to include their representatives, he added.