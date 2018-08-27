Yadav ruled out of Quadrangular series

NEW DELHI: Haryana all-rounder Jayant Yadav has been diagnosed with a right side strain and thus has been ruled out of the ongoing Quadrangular series which involves India A, India B, Australia A and South Africa A being played in Bengaluru and Alur.

Jayant played in the opening game for India B against South Africa A and returned bowling figures of 0-45 in his eight overs. Jayant though wasn't included for the game against India A. He will undergo rehab at the NCA in Bangalore.