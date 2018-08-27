Barbecue party season at peak after Eidul Azha

Islamabad : After busy schedule of Eidul Azha celebrations, scores of youngsters are still arranging special barbecue parties on rooftops, green lawns and open air places as well other picnic spots, for their friends and family members to enjoy the rainy days in capital city.

The trend of arranging barbecue parties after Eidul Azha has taken flight for last few years, where relatives and friends are invited to have fun and enjoy delicious cuisines prepared from sacrificial meat.

After performing the ritual of sacrificing animals, most people thought of putting up a barbeque, not only inside their houses and on their rooftops but at various picnic spots with grills and the required paraphernalia.

Barbeque is a procedure of cooking meat (beef, mutton, chicken, or fish) over a fire. Most barbecuing techniques are used universally.

This Eid, not only families but groups of boys descended on recreational sites with packs of meat to barbeque.

Bushra Irum, who was with her family at Pir Sohawa said that was the perfect spot to enjoy barbecue party with one’s family as the tiny drops of rain made it more special.

This second major festival for Muslims brings scrumptious and delicious dishes of meat for food lovers, and almost every family arranges parties with mouth-watering recipes.

A youngster, Farooq Suleman, said, “During Eid holiday, family and friends like to gather around to eat delicious food! And what’s a better way to do it than hosting a barbecue party outdoors.”

Mansoor Ubaid, a 19-year-old said, “Such parties not only give us an opportunity to enjoy Eid with loved-ones, but also give us a chance to taste different types of dishes made of sacrificial meat. Eid holidays coupled with the pleasant weather have added charm to Eid festivities as I can enjoy delicious meat dishes with my family and friends,” he said.

“I am a vegetarian, but after smelling the aroma of barbecue, I just cannot stop myself from eating meat dishes on Eid. I had a great time when all family members, relatives and friends enjoy food and gossip on Eid,” said Ayesha Umer, enjoying at a barbecue party.

Ikram Sheikh, who was buying knives from a blacksmith said, “People do not like traditional dishes like Qourma, Biryani, Polao etc on Eid. Barbecue is the best way to eat sacrificial meat and enjoy the festivity with our near and dear ones.”

He said, “I can cut meat with these choppers so that it can be easily grilled.”

A 40-year-old house wife Komal Zaib said, “I used to make ‘qourma’ and biryani on Eid but my kids refused to eat the same. Therefore, they would invite all their family members outdoor to arrange a huge barbecue party, because in their company her children would enjoy the dishes.”

Eidul Azha is always fun-filled as all my cousins gather at our rooftop and we enjoy a barbecue party and meat dishes at night, Mina Ali said.