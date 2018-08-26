Nehwal subdues home crowd in badminton win

JAKARTA: India’s Saina Nehwal compared the cauldron atmosphere in the Jakarta badminton arena to a game of football after her second-round win at the Asian Games on Saturday.

Nehwal got past Indonesian teenager Fitriani 21-6, 21-14 in just 31 minutes to sail into the women’s singles quarter-finals.

But the 28-year-old Nehwal, who won her second Commonwealth gold in April, said playing against the backdrop of an intimidating crowd is always tricky.

“Easy win but a tough match. She has been playing well.

“She is not an easy opponent to play against. The crowd was with her,” Nehwal told reporters.

“It’s crazy. It’s how football or cricket matches are. You have to play against so many of them. Sometimes it plays in your head,” said Nehwal.

The 19-year-old Fitriani tried to come back in the second game by forcing Nehwal into errors, but the Indian veteran kept her calm.

“When you keep losing points then crowd support really helps.

“In the second game she started well and went up to 8-4 but I am happy I could come back,” said Nehwal.