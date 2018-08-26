Day of Charity on September 5

Islamabad : Like other parts of the World, International Day of Charity will be observed in Pakistan on September 5.

Every year, charities all over the world help to save and improve people’s lives, fighting disease, protecting children, and giving hope to many thousands of people.

To honour the important work that these many charities do, in 2012 the United Nations decided to nominate an annual International Day of Charity as an official day of recognition and celebration.

The reason the date was chosen is because it is the anniversary of the death of Mother Teresa of Calcutta.

This choice commemorates the tireless work that Mother Teresa did by devoting her whole life to charity work.

To celebrate this special day every year, the work of different charities all over the word is publicized and celebrated, and people are encouraged to donate money and time, to carry out charitable works, and also to educate people and raise awareness about the many charitable issues worldwide.

Education and giving are the essence of this special day. The day helps to raise awareness of what charities do to minimize poverty worldwide.

According to a research, each country, especially developing countries, are suffering from poverty with respect to the economic, social and cultural situation.

Due to this, the UN has called upon the countries to contribute toward the efforts of charity organizations and individuals to cope with the problems of poverty.

Charity, like the notions of volunteerism and philanthropy, provides real social bonding and contributes to the creation of inclusive and more resilient societies.

Charity can alleviate the worst effects of humanitarian crises, supplement public services in health care, education, housing and child protection.

It assists the advancement of culture, science, sports, and the protection of cultural and natural heritage.

It also promotes the rights of the marginalized and underprivileged and spreads the message of humanity in conflict situations.