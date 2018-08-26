Sun August 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet

PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet
Europe and the BRI

Europe and the BRI
The opposition’s dilemmas

The opposition’s dilemmas
Stolen asset recovery

Stolen asset recovery
PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet

PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet
PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election

PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election
15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced

15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced
Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears

Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears
Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed

Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed
Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Islamabad

A
APP
August 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Day of Charity on September 5

Islamabad : Like other parts of the World, International Day of Charity will be observed in Pakistan on September 5.

Every year, charities all over the world help to save and improve people’s lives, fighting disease, protecting children, and giving hope to many thousands of people.

To honour the important work that these many charities do, in 2012 the United Nations decided to nominate an annual International Day of Charity as an official day of recognition and celebration.

The reason the date was chosen is because it is the anniversary of the death of Mother Teresa of Calcutta.

This choice commemorates the tireless work that Mother Teresa did by devoting her whole life to charity work.

To celebrate this special day every year, the work of different charities all over the word is publicized and celebrated, and people are encouraged to donate money and time, to carry out charitable works, and also to educate people and raise awareness about the many charitable issues worldwide.

Education and giving are the essence of this special day. The day helps to raise awareness of what charities do to minimize poverty worldwide.

According to a research, each country, especially developing countries, are suffering from poverty with respect to the economic, social and cultural situation.

Due to this, the UN has called upon the countries to contribute toward the efforts of charity organizations and individuals to cope with the problems of poverty.

Charity, like the notions of volunteerism and philanthropy, provides real social bonding and contributes to the creation of inclusive and more resilient societies.

Charity can alleviate the worst effects of humanitarian crises, supplement public services in health care, education, housing and child protection.

It assists the advancement of culture, science, sports, and the protection of cultural and natural heritage.

It also promotes the rights of the marginalized and underprivileged and spreads the message of humanity in conflict situations.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report

Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report
Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Photos & Videos

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell
What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s