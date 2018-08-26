Faisalabad lawyers observe token strike for LHC bench

FAISALABAD: The lawyers observed a token strike here on Saturday to press their demand for the establishment of a Lahore High Court (LHC) Bench in Faisalabad.

Talking to media, a spokesman for the District Bar Association (DBA) said that the LHC Bench was a legal and constitutional right of the people of Faisalabad division. He said that it would also play a dynamic role in provision of speedy justice to the masses of the area.

He said that their efforts would continue till the fulfillment of the demand.

Rescue 1122: Rescue-1122 received total 9,122 calls during holidays of Eidul Azha and provided emergency help to 683 persons by responding to 636 genuine calls.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, rescue teams dealt 220 road accidents, 290 different medical emergencies, six fire eruption incidents and eight crime incidents.

The teams also provided first aid to 270 people on the spot and allowed them to go to their homes.

Motorbike ambulance service comprising 100 motorcycles remained continued for providing services to the people without any interruption. As many as 8,686 calls out of total 9,122 received by Rescue 1122 were false or made to cheat emergency service while only 636 calls were genuine.