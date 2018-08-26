Sun August 26, 2018
World

AFP
August 26, 2018

Mali opposition supporters protest against polls result

BAMAKO: More than 5,000 supporters of the main opposition candidate in Mali´s contested election on Saturday protested in Bamako against the poll result, organisers said.

The demonstrators waved banners with the slogans “No to the declared results” and “IBK (Ibrahim Boubacar Keita) will not steal our victory”.

Opposition candidate and former minister Soumaila Cisse, 68, has slammed the August 12 vote that handed a second term to his opponent Keita as marred by fraud.

Cisse polled 32.84 percent of the vote according to the official count, compared to 67.16 percent for incumbent Keita. In the central city of Nioro several hundred people also took to the streets in protest, according to organisers.

“Nioro will stay mobilised for this democratic fight. We are not going to give up because if this situation continues like this no-one will ever win an election against IBK and his clan” said Abdoulaye Diallo, a Cisse supporter and march organiser in Nioro. Keita, 73, who will begin his second five-year term on September 4, has called on Cisse to accept the result. Saturday´s marches passed off without incident. Cisse aides said more were being held in other parts of Mali and also abroad.

