Albilal rout Sabzazar Eaglets

LAHORE: Albilal Club has defeated Sabzazar Eaglets by 6 wickets in initial round of 16th M Siddiq Memorial Cricket Tournament played at Township Albilal Cricket Ground.
Scores: Sabzazar Eaglets 157 all out in 32.1 overs (Adnan Arshad 37, Ghulam Farid 21, Umaid Zaidi 22, M Kashif 17, Ali Raza 2/30, Shahzad Khan 2/26, Abdullah 2/25, Kashif 2/11). Albilal Club 158/4 in 24.3 overs (Rao Khyam abbas 36, Ali Raza 16, Zubair 22, Ali Sikander 58*, M Zahid 3/17).
