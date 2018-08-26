Sun August 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet

PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet
Europe and the BRI

Europe and the BRI
The opposition’s dilemmas

The opposition’s dilemmas
Stolen asset recovery

Stolen asset recovery
PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet

PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet
PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election

PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election
15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced

15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced
Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears

Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears
Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed

Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed
Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Editorial

August 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

New decisions

Since assuming power after the July elections, the PTI has made it clear that the central planks of its governance strategy will be a focus on austerity and efforts to stamp out corruption. Prime Minister Imran Khan got the ball rolling with his decision to eschew the comforts of the PM House – a mostly symbolic gesture that is meant to set the tone for the rest of the government. The federal cabinet has followed through with similar decisions. Government officials who were previously allowed to travel first class on international trips will now fly business class and the prime minister will not use official aircraft for foreign visits. Such decisions, even if implemented, will not have a significant effect on the budget deficit but the hope will be that this leads to a tightening of belts across the board. More importantly, the cabinet has also decided to abolish the discretionary funds of the prime minister, the president, the cabinet and members of the National Assembly. While there is no doubt that discretionary funds have been misused and even stolen in the past, they also serve a useful purpose of allowing government officials to act swiftly in times of need. Now that discretionary funds for representatives at the federal level are being abolished, the onus will be on parliament to act quickly in appropriating funds where they are most required.

On the anti-corruption front, the cabinet has decided to conduct an audit of all mega transport projects in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The PTI government has said it will start the process of accountability by examining itself and the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit would be the perfect jumping-off point since it was bedevilled by accusations of corruption. The government needs to be careful that its anti-corruption efforts are not directed only against its opponents. Targeting political enemies under the guise of accountability has been a regular feature of our politics. The PTI needs to be different if it is to retain the faith of the public. The cabinet’s earlier decision to place Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on the Exit Control List smacked of precisely that kind of vindictiveness. A free media will be essential to check the actions of the government which makes the announcement by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry that PTV and Radio Pakistan would be depoliticised and independent a welcome one indeed. As always, though, it is actions that will matter more than words. The new government has made a positive impression with its first decisions but judgement will have be withheld until it shows it is capable of keeping its promises.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report

Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report
Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Photos & Videos

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell
What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s