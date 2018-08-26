Seminar on CPEC held

KARACHI: The United Bank Limited (UBL), along with a high-profile Chinese delegation, hosted by Pehle Aap (Pvt) Ltd, organised a seminar on “CPEC – The way forward” recently in Lahore, a statement said.

The seminar, held at the UBL Regional Office, was attended by leading members of the city’s intelligentsia and representatives of the agricultural industry, it added.

The seminar introduced a nationwide agricultural export project promoted by Pehle Aap (Pvt) Ltd conceived to uplift, source, process and export agricultural produce from Pakistan to China and other countries.

The event also discusses CPEC and the evolution of China, from economic conditions similar to where Pakistan stands today, to prosperity by focusing on exports.

Amar Zafar Khan, CEO of Pehle Aap (Pvt) Ltd, and UBL former president hosted the Chinese delegation’s visit.