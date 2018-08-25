Clash leaves seven dead in Mardan village

MARDAN: At least seven persons, including two passers-by, were killed when two rival groups traded fire over a monetary dispute on the first day of Eidul Azha in the limits of Toru Police Station.

Police sources said that the armed groups, led by Khan Ghalib and his sons and Saddam and his brothers, exchanged harsh words over a monetary dispute in Toru village sited close to Mardan city and later exchanged fire. As a result, seven persons were killed and six others, including two women, sustained injuries.

The dead were identified as Mubashir Hussain, Mohammad Hussain, Raj Wali, Sabir, Sartaj, and passers-by Badiuzzaman and Fazle Rahman. The injured included Ikram Hussain, Izhar Ali, Shahzad, Sartaj and his son Musa, and Dil Afzala and Tamiya.

The police shifted the injured people to the hospital where Sartaj also succumbed to his injuries.

District Police Officer (DPO) Hafiz Wahid Mahmood said that they had registered two separate first information reports (FIRs) of the incident.

Three die in DI Khan road accidents: Three people died and eight others including a woman sustained injuries in separate road accidents during Eid days.

One Hassan Ghulam, resident of Aar area, died in a collision between a motorcycle and car on Grand Tank Road near China Camp area. His wife Farida Bibi sustained injuries in the incident.

In another incident, two motorcycles collided on Darazinda road in Daraban area, and resultantly one person died on the spot while another suffered wounds.

Meanwhile, one person died and five others injured in a collision between two bikes in the limits of Saddar Police Station.