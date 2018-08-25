Sat August 25, 2018
Islamabad

DNA
August 25, 2018

CDA successfully completes cleanliness operation

Islamabad: Sanitation Directorate of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has successfully completed cleanliness operation on the eve of Eidul Azha.

During this special operation, workers of the Sanitation Directorate have collected and disposed off offals, entrails and other waste material of more than 96,000 sacrificial animals.

The Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Baber Awan, Chairman CDA, Ishrat Ali and Deputy Mayor of MCI, Zeshan Ali Naqvi visited different sectors, model towns and urban areas to inspect arrangements made by the Sanitation Directorate in connection with special cleanliness operation.

Director Sanitation, Sardar Khan Zimri and officers of other relevant formations accompanied the, during their visits. Officials and officers of Sanitation Directorate participated in the cleanliness operation with full devotion and for this reason the operation remained successful.

Furthermore, cooperation of the residents of the city was among the key factor which has made this operation a success.According to action plan 60 deep ditches and trenches were dug up at 30 different locations the city, where the remains and offals of sacrificial animals were disposed off scientifically.

During the cleanliness operation, remains and offals of 58,832 small and 37877 big animals, collectively 96,709 animals, were collected and disposed off during the three days operation.

In order to make cleanliness operation a success, Islamabad was divided into five zones i.e. Zone-I includes the areas of Saidpur, G-5, E-7, F-5, F-6, F-7, F-8, F-10, F-11 and Golra, while Zone-II comprises upon G-6, G-7, G-8 and Blue Area. Similarly Zone-III will include areas of G-9, G-10, G-11, and MeraAbadi while Zone-IV includes areas of I-8, H-8, I-9, H-9, I-10, I-11 and IJP Road etc whereas Zone-V will include areas falling on eastern side of Islamabad Express way i.e Sohan, Khanna Dak, areas falling on lehtrrar Road i.e Tarlai, Ali Pur, Farash Town and four CDA Model Towns and specially included Bhara Khu.

Leaves of entire staff of sanitation directorate were cancelled to meet the gigantic task and officials and officers of Sanitation Directorate served in the field on emergency basis. More than 2000 sanitary workers including sweepers, supervisory staff, contractor’s staff and officers have actively participated in the cleanliness drive. Beside the staff of Sanitation, Emergency and Disaster Management and other formations assisted in the said operation.

Each and every street of all sectors of Islamabad was got cleaned by the workers of Sanitation Directorate of CDA.Moreover about 200 vehicles including tractors with trolleys, shawals, dozers, trucks, compactors etc. of Sanitation Directorate, MPO, Environment Directorate, Enforcement Directorate and other concerned Directorates have been used and the uninterrupted cleanliness operation continued round the clock.

While lime powder has also been sprinkled and applied on the surroundings of places where sacrifices took place, around ditches and garbage trolleys. Moreover, help line was established, which remained functional round the clock. In this connection, citizens contacted on Help Line Numbers regarding collection and disposal of remains of sacrificial animals, which have been attended promptly.

During the special cleanliness drive, pamphlets have been distributed among the residents and banners inscribed with concerned literature have also been displayed at various locations of the city for awareness of the masses.

Cooperation of residents particularly role of the media remained a motivational factor, due to which the cleanliness operation remained successful. Residents of the capital city have also lauded the efforts of MCI to keep the city clean and in tidy condition.

