More than 43,000 tonne waste disposed of on Eid

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) breaking all previous records disposed of more than 43,000 tons of animal waste particularly offal during three days of Eidul Azha.

Officials said Eid operation was continued by day and night working of more than 15,000 sanitary workers, a total of 2,000 machinery, including pickups and on toe support of Turkish Contractor Companies Albayrak and Ozpak. Managing Director of LWMC said that the company devised a comprehensive strategy to effectively collect and dispose of more than 44,000 tons of animal waste i.e. collection of offal using 2.1 million waste bags which were distributed among masses at Eid camps, model camps, shops, mosques and during door to door campaign.

Strategy also focused on swift and timely lifting of animal waste from streets engaging additional pickups and transportation of waste firstly to 116 temporary waste collection and transfer stations and later on to dumpsites. He maintained that 297 Eid camps established at Union Council level helped to work in a better and well-coordinated way. Animal waste was dumped at specially established dumping points in an environment-friendly manner covering it with soil and lime.

General Manager Operations Sohail Malik said that special arrangements were made at major slaughter houses by deploying workers and machinery there, including mechanical washing applying phenyl, Dettol and rose water. Chairman of LWMC along with MD paid frequent visits to areas, including Mughalpura, Salamatpura, Taj Bagh, Johar Town, Iqbal Town, Kot Lakhpat, Shahdara, Singpura, China Scheme. They also went to narrow streets of walled city on motorbikes to ensure cleanliness. A positive response from the public was there for LWMC. They also visited multiple transfer stations to monitor the cleanliness operation in which Commissioner Lahore Division and renowned film and TV artiste Afzal Khan also accompanied them. The chairman distributed sweets among the workers who performed well during Eid operation. LWMC MD suspended zonal officer and sanitary supervisors for bad performance, officials said, adding as per instructions of LWMC Chairman, MD suspended four officials for poor performance in their respective areas. GM Operation Sohail Anwar Malik stated that especially during Eid operation LWMC is known for zero-tolerance. We all are working as a team to provide a clean environment to the citizens of Lahore. Film and TV artiste Afzal Khan also took part in LWMC activities. He paid visit to multiple camps of LWMC and distributed waste bags among public.

He even himself washed the Qurban Gah (Jamiya Naemia). He stated “I am thankful to LWMC for inviting me and I am always on toes to help LWMC in this noble cause which is the responsibility of every citizen.”

Another film star Sahiba also stepped in support of LWMC operation cleanup in the city. She sent a video message which was later on aired and in the message she emphasised the people of Lahore to use waste bags provided by LWMC and avoid littering.

On the other hand, Mayor Lahore Col (R) Mubashar Javed strongly criticised the performance of the company and stated that cleanliness situation across the city was poor. Following these remarks, LWMC Chairman and MD held an emergency press conference. They stated that comments made by Lord Mayor, directly demoralised the workers. Cleanliness operation was affected by rain at Shalimar town which came to its normal speed right after rain. The LWMC MD said that all operation activities were monitored in Video Wall Monitoring room at LWMC head office.

LWMC GM revealed that more than 13,000 citizens contacted LWMC via helpline 1139 for assistance and resolution of their waste related complaints. “99 percent complaints were immediately responded and resolved while remaining were addressed before the concluding operation,” Sohail Malik maintained. According to LWMC spokesperson Jamil Khawar, LWMC administration has thanked citizens for exemplary cooperation during all days of Eid. He said in view of Eidul Azha cleanliness operation preparation LWMC finalised three dumping sites prior to timely engaging all machinery lifting animal waste to avoid any delay in the dumping process. All animal waste was dumped in an environment-friendly manner with proper soil and lime cover. Concluding ‘Eid operation LWMC also mechanically washed more than 65 collective sacrifice points followed by more than 200 mosques and cattle markets, he concluded.