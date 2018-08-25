Better performance: 2,100 sanitary workers to get one-month salary as bonus in Multan

MULTAN: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mudasar Riaz Malik Friday said the City District Government would give one month’s salary as a bonus to Multan Solid Waste Management Company’s 2,100 sanitary workers on removing offal from city roads and streets efficiently during Eid days. Talking to reporters during his visit to roads, the DC said the SWMC had successfully achieved the task of removing 8,000 tons of offal from different places.

The DC said the SWMC had hired 450 temporary sanitary workers with additional machinery, tractors and trolleys for removing offals on Eid days.

He said no banned organization was allowed to collect hides and open selling and purchase of hides was banned. He said the SWMC conducted anti-germs spray in the city and washed all roads on Eid days. Meanwhile, the City District Government held a special ceremony at Chowk Ghantha Ghar in the honour of sanitary workers for keeping city clean.