PML-N bashes PTI govt for putting Nawaz, Maryam on ECL

Ag Online

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Tuesday bashed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying the PTI government’s very first cabinet meeting had resorted to political victimisation of the opposition parties.

Addressing a press conference here, former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah and former Punjab government spokesperson Malik Muhammad Ahmad said the meeting put the names of two people in prison (Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz) on the Exit Control List (ECL), which is a sheer victimisation of the main opposition party. They said that insecurity of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf showed how weak their footing was. They know that they got the government through mass election results engineering and pre-poll rigging, they added. They said it was imperative that the opposition parties agree on a joint candidate for the presidential election. And if they are able to do so, there is a possibility of their winning the election. The Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders expressed displeasure at the Pakistan

People’s Party not voting for Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shahbaz for the post of prime minister. However, they were said holding on to prejudices was against the need of the hour, which merited a coherent and unanimous agreement on the name of the candidate for presidentship.

Meanwhile PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafiq has said placing Nawaz Sharif family name on ECL is a political victimisation. In his statement on website twitter former Railways Minister denounced the decision of placing name of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on ECL by federal government. Putting the name of Nawaz Sharif family on ECL in the first meeting of federal cabinet is vendetta. Placing Nawaz Sharif name on ECL will become headache for Imran government. Imran is being advised to become hero by pitching him against the political rivals. PM entry is too much difficult and his exit is too much easy.

PTI leader Usman Dar said no one is being politically victimised in Imran government as cases against PML-N leadership are being run ahead of our coming to power. We have talking of making all the institutions including NAB strong, independent and autonomous.