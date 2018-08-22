Incentives sought for hotel business in Multan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: The Hotel and Guest House Association has sought incentives from the government to save the local hotel business. Addressing a press conference here, HGHA president Sheikh Imran said that the hotel industry was unable to meet expenses due to sluggish business trends while the Multan district government was not facilitating local hotel industry.
