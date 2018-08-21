3 of a family drown as car falls into canal

GUJRANWALA: Three members of a family drowned in a canal at Wapda Town on Monday.

Haroon, his 12-year-old son Zonain and 10-year-old daughter Ayesha were on their way when their car went out of control and fell in the canal. As a result, all three car riders drowned. Rescue 1122 staff fished out the bodies from the canal.

class 9 results : Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Gujranwala has announced the result of 9th class examination here on Monday. According to details, a total of 249577 students appeared in the examination out of which 136032 were declared passed. In science girls group, a total of 64965 candidates appeared out of which 45568 were declared passed. In science boys group, a total of 77268 candidates appeared out of which 41713 were declared successful. In general boys group, a total of 17608 candidates appeared out of which only 5716 could pass the examination. In general girls group, a total of 33961 candidates appeared out of which 19782 were declared successful.

Man committS suicide: A man allegedly committed suicide over domestic issue at Nowshera Road. Abbas quarreled with his wife and swallowed poisonous pills later. He was rushed to DHQ hospital where he died.

MAN SHOT DEAD: Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a man at Sehnsra Goraya. Shakil was coming back to home when two motorcyclists opened fire which resulted in his immediate death.