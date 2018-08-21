26 quack centres sealed

Punjab Healthcare Commission on Monday sealed 26 quack’s centres in different cities. The PHC teams, along with the district administration and police, had conducted raids on 110 treatment centres in Lahore, Gujranwala, Toba Tek Singh, Okara, and Khushaband sealed 26 quack’s centres. Among the sealed centres, eight were in Gujranwala, five each in Okara and Khushab, while four each in Tobe Tek Singh and Lahore.