Mon August 20, 2018
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL
Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA

Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA
Blatant Anglophiles

Blatant Anglophiles
Celebrations amid changes

Celebrations amid changes
'Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House'

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Federal cabinet takes oath

Federal cabinet takes oath
No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan
Complete text of Imran Khan's maiden speech

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech
Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2018

Share

Pakistan down Nepal in Asiad Soccer

LAHORE: Pakistan clinched a 2-1 win over Nepal in the Asian Games 2018 Group D football match in Jakarta on Sunday.

Nepal went ahead as Shahbaz Younas scored an own goal in the 11th minute. Pakistan were back on terms as Muhammad Bilal equalised in the 55th minute. Saddam Hussain scored the winning goal for the green shirts in the 72nd minute.

This was Pakistan’s first win in three games. They are currently at third position in Group D with one win in their three games. The side got off to a bad start as they were beaten 3-0 by Vietnam on August 14. They suffered a 4-0 loss on August 16.

Pakistan National Team earned first victory in Asian Games after 44 years of waiting. Nepal took the lead when Pakistan player hit an own goal in 11 minutes.

PFF President Faisal Saleh Hayat has congratulated the team players, coaches and whole nation over this historical victory and vowed to continue supporting and facilitating the national football teams by providing best training and coaching facilities. The win has kept alive the hopes of Pakistan to move into the knock-out round of 16.

