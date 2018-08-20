Pakistan down Nepal in Asiad Soccer

LAHORE: Pakistan clinched a 2-1 win over Nepal in the Asian Games 2018 Group D football match in Jakarta on Sunday.

Nepal went ahead as Shahbaz Younas scored an own goal in the 11th minute. Pakistan were back on terms as Muhammad Bilal equalised in the 55th minute. Saddam Hussain scored the winning goal for the green shirts in the 72nd minute.

This was Pakistan’s first win in three games. They are currently at third position in Group D with one win in their three games. The side got off to a bad start as they were beaten 3-0 by Vietnam on August 14. They suffered a 4-0 loss on August 16.

PFF President Faisal Saleh Hayat has congratulated the team players, coaches and whole nation over this historical victory and vowed to continue supporting and facilitating the national football teams by providing best training and coaching facilities. The win has kept alive the hopes of Pakistan to move into the knock-out round of 16.