Sohail Ansar joins Omnicom Media Group Pakistan

KARACHI: Mr. Sohail Ansar joins Omnicom Media Group Pakistan and its divisions, OMD Pakistan and PHD Pakistan.

A veteran titan of the media and marketing worlds, Mr. Ansar comes with a wealth of experience from the FMCG and media industries. Prior to his role as CEO and Executive Director, of GroupM Pakistan, he was associated with Unilever Pakistan for 18 years, working in the brand, trade and media sectors.

CEO of Omnicom Media Group Pakistan, Mr. Dara Bashir Khan, said: “His proven leadership abilities and exceptional business qualities will be an asset to Omnicom Media Group Pakistan and we are extremely excited to have him onboard.”

Mr. Ansar said: “Omnicom Media Group Pakistan is one of the industry leaders and I’m eager to be a part of this family, to add more value and my experience.”

Omnicom Media Group Pakistan, OMD Pakistan and PHD Pakistan, are the media services divisions of Omnicom Group, focusing on strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, etc. OMD Pakistan has won Gold and the title of “Pakistan Media Agency of the Year” at Campaign Asia Agency of the Year Awards for 2016 and 2017, whereas PHD Pakistan has won Silver for the same category for both the years; retaining the awards in the Omnicom Media Group family.***