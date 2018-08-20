Mon August 20, 2018
Sports

SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
August 20, 2018

Pakistan record wins in football, kabaddi

KARACHI: After facing two consecutive defeats in Asian Games football competitions, Pakistan finally recorded a win when they edged Nepal 2-1 in Jakarta on Sunday.

Pakistan conceded an own goal because of a mistake by defender Younus Shahbaz. Nepal retained this lead till the end of the first half. But in the second half, Pakistan played well and tried to create gaps through short passes.

Muhammad Bilal leveled the score when he kicked the ball into the net in 54th minute. Forward Saddam Hussain struck in the 72nd minute, giving Pakistan the decisive lead. Pakistan Kabaddi team demolished Malaysia by 72-18 in their first match in Asian Games.

According to the reports received here from Jakarta, Pakistan dominated throughout the game and did not give any chance to the Malaysians. Pakistan players Nasir Hussain, the captain, Mudassir and Nadeem played well.

Pakistan will play their second match on Monday, against Iran. In a 65-kg bout of wrestling, Japan’s Taka Tani defeated Mudassir by 10-0. In 57 Kg, Uzbekistan’s Mehmood Jan defeated Pakistan’s Muhammad Bilal by 8-2.

Abdul Rehman lost his 74-kg fight against Tajikistan’s Ghamid by 10-0. Pakistan also faced defeats in badminton’s team events. In men’s event, Nepal crushed Pakistan 3-1. In women’s event, Chinese Taipei whacked Pakistan 3-0.

