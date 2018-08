Robbers flee with luxury watches after Paris heist

PARIS: Two armed men fled with several luxury watches after bursting into a branch of Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet in Paris’s chic eighth arrondissement on Saturday, police said, the latest in a string of robberies in the French capital.

The pair, who were armed with handguns, made their escape by car. The value of the stolen items was not known.

An investigation has been launched. The French capital has seen a number of high-profile jewel robberies in the past few years.