Points Table

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tabulated under as teams, played, won, lost, abandoned, points, net run-rate.
Group A
Islamabad 8 5 1 2 12 1.544
Fata 8 5 1 2 12 0.698
Quetta 8 5 1 2 12 0.673
Faisalabad 8 5 2 1 9 1.286
Karachi W 8 4 3 1 9 0.152
Rawalpindi 8 3 4 1 5 0.773
DM Jamali 8 1 5 2 4 -0.455
AJK 8 1 5 2 4 -2.464
Lahore W 8 0 7 1 1 -1.781
Group B
Karachi B 8 7 1 0 14 1.192
Peshawar 8 6 1 0 12 0.866
Sialkot 8 6 2 0 12 0.238
Lahore B 8 5 3 0 10 0.583
Abbottabad 8 3 5 0 6 -0.095
Larkana 8 3 5 0 6 -0.583
Multan 8 3 5 0 6 -0.728
Hyderabad 8 2 6 0 4 -0.664
Bahawalpur 8 1 7 0 2 -0.920
Tabulated under as teams, played, won, lost, abandoned, points, net run-rate.
Group A
Islamabad 8 5 1 2 12 1.544
Fata 8 5 1 2 12 0.698
Quetta 8 5 1 2 12 0.673
Faisalabad 8 5 2 1 9 1.286
Karachi W 8 4 3 1 9 0.152
Rawalpindi 8 3 4 1 5 0.773
DM Jamali 8 1 5 2 4 -0.455
AJK 8 1 5 2 4 -2.464
Lahore W 8 0 7 1 1 -1.781
Group B
Karachi B 8 7 1 0 14 1.192
Peshawar 8 6 1 0 12 0.866
Sialkot 8 6 2 0 12 0.238
Lahore B 8 5 3 0 10 0.583
Abbottabad 8 3 5 0 6 -0.095
Larkana 8 3 5 0 6 -0.583
Multan 8 3 5 0 6 -0.728
Hyderabad 8 2 6 0 4 -0.664
Bahawalpur 8 1 7 0 2 -0.920
Comments