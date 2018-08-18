Siraj felicitates Imran

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has congratulated PTI Chairman Imran Khan on his election as prime minister of Pakistan. In a statement on Friday, he said it was a matter of satisfaction that a democratic process had been completed with the PM’s election. Siraj said PTI should now concentrate on its election manifesto and fulfill its election promises to the people. He said JI did not believe in opposition for the sake of opposition, and it would appreciate every action of the government taken in the public interest. He hoped the new government would ensure the supremacy of constitution, law and Pakistan ideology, and also strengthen and stabilize the national institutions.