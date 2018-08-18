I-Day kabaddi matches in Toba

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: Sports Department arranged the Independence Day kabaddi matches on Friday at here between junior and senior teams at sports stadium. DC Ahmad Khawar Shahzad was chief guest who gave away the prizes after matches. Mansha Gujjar Club were the winners and Qadirabad Club ended runners-up. District Sports Officer Attaur Rehman Khan was also present on the occasion.
